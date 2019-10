Moored boat goes up in flames in Exmouth

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene. Archant

A boat has been badly damaged by a fire in Exmouth.

Two fire crews were called out to the boat moored near the Imperial Recreation Ground at 1.30am on Thursday October 31.

They found the wood and fibreglass vessel well alight and used a hose reel and safety jet to extinguish the flames.

The cause is believed to be accidental.