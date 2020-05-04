Exmouth brothers’ drawings show what they think is the ‘bigger picture’ during coronavirus crisis.
PUBLISHED: 15:56 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 04 May 2020
Picture: Mylo Waite
Young artists in Exmouth are being challenged to send in their work to showcase their talents during the coronavirus crisis.
The latest entries for the Journal’s bigger picture art challenge were sent to the Journal by Jonah and Mylo Waite.
Nine-year-old Jonah has drawn a picture of the Queen’s Drive Space which his mum Tammie said he is ‘really missing’ and ‘can’t wait to go to again’.
His brother Mylo, aged eight, made a poster about the planet.
Tammie said: “He’s concerned that people will forget to look after it while the coronavirus is going on and wants to remind people of how important it is.”
If you need to keep your children occupied during the coronavirus lockdown then why not challenge them to draw a nice picture for the paper?
The Journal team would love to see pictures of Exmouth scenes.
Please send a picture of your children’s artwork to alex. walton@archant.co.uk. You could see it appearing online and in the paper.
