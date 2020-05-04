Advanced search

Exmouth brothers’ drawings show what they think is the ‘bigger picture’ during coronavirus crisis.

PUBLISHED: 15:56 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 04 May 2020

Mylo Waite, eight, has made a poster about the planet Picture: Mylo Waite

Mylo Waite, eight, has made a poster about the planet Picture: Mylo Waite

Picture: Mylo Waite

Young artists in Exmouth are being challenged to send in their work to showcase their talents during the coronavirus crisis.

Jonah Waite, five, has drawn a picture of Queens Drive Park Picture: Jonah WaiteJonah Waite, five, has drawn a picture of Queens Drive Park Picture: Jonah Waite

The latest entries for the Journal’s bigger picture art challenge were sent to the Journal by Jonah and Mylo Waite.

Nine-year-old Jonah has drawn a picture of the Queen’s Drive Space which his mum Tammie said he is ‘really missing’ and ‘can’t wait to go to again’.

His brother Mylo, aged eight, made a poster about the planet.

Tammie said: “He’s concerned that people will forget to look after it while the coronavirus is going on and wants to remind people of how important it is.”

If you need to keep your children occupied during the coronavirus lockdown then why not challenge them to draw a nice picture for the paper?

The Journal team would love to see pictures of Exmouth scenes.

Please send a picture of your children’s artwork to alex. walton@archant.co.uk. You could see it appearing online and in the paper.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

