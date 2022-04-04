Seafront businesses hope for return of Exmouth's 'big wheel'

Exmouth’s ‘big wheel’ could make a comeback this year if a suitable operator can be found.

East Devon District Council’s events team have submitted a planning application to install an ‘observation wheel’ at Beach Gardens on the seafront – the same site the ‘Exmouth Eye’ last occupied in 2019.

The application seeks permission to have the wheel in place between April and September 2022,2023 and 2024, but East Devon District Council says it is unsure whether it will find an operator in time for this year’s season.

Businesses on Exmouth seafront told the Journal they would welcome the big wheel’s return.

Daniel Ward, assistant manager, and Justin Moore, manager, at Ocean - Credit: Archant

The manager of Ocean, Justin Moore, said: “Bring it back! The more attractions in Exmouth the better. It’s a large attraction, it brings extra visitors to the town, and it fits very naturally on the seafront.”

James Sawyer, manager of the Bath House - Credit: Archant

James Sawyer, manager of the Bath House, said he would love to see the big wheel in place again: “It keeps people at the seafront for longer. The kids love it, they all want to go on it, and there’s a fantastic view from the top.”

David Freer, owner of the Octagon - Credit: Archant

David Freer, the new owner of the Octagon, said: “I was only saying to friends and family a few months ago that I hope the big wheel does come back.

“Lots of reasons really – number one, it’s good for tourism, but also for this end of the beach. There’s lots going on at the other end of the beach where the old lifeboat used to be, and for this end it’s great for footfall, and I think it’s nice to see.”

Visitors Mr and Mrs Mock from Bath - Credit: Archant

Mr and Mrs Mock, visiting Exmouth from Bath, said they often come to the town and remembered seeing the big wheel, but would not want to ride on it themselves: “It’s not really our thing, we prefer going for walks.”

East Devon District Council is currently accepting expressions of interest from experienced big wheel operators, and offering a lease for the next three seasons. The wheel must be no higher than 28 metres. The operator will be allowed to trade from 10.30am until 9pm, but must not play music or have strobe lighting, and must use a silent generator to power the wheel.