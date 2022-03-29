Volunteers get busy in Exmouth's Big Spring Clean Up

Exmouth in Bloom volunteers at the Big Spring Clean Up - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Groups including Exmouth in Bloom, Walk and Talk and Plastic Free Exmouth took part in the town’s Big Spring Clean Up on Saturday, March 28.

Organiser Liz Oram invited anyone who wanted to ‘make a real difference to your town’ to come and join one of the teams sprucing up the town centre.

Sweeping and picking up litter were among the activities at the Big Spring Clean Up - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Marion Drew from Exmouth in Bloom said: “Our trolley was loaded with water, buckets, sponges, brooms, long weeding tools and pretty much anything else needed for cleaning the Magnolia Shopping Centre, which we had chosen as our patch.

Volunteers tidy up the Magnolia Centre - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

“Liz Oram checked us in and we all set to, doing what EiB does best - making a difference. Well done and thank you to our wonderful team. Not the nicest job in the world but we still had a lot of fun.”

Exmouth's Big Spring Clean Up - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

The Great British Spring Clean is a national event organised by Keep Britain Tidy, and is now in its seventh year.