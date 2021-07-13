Published: 11:00 AM July 13, 2021

Like millions of other England fans across the country, Exmouth pub goers endured the ecstasy and agony of the team’s Euro 2020 final.

After watching Gareth Southgate’s side go 1-0 up in the first two minutes, they then had to endure a tense period of extra time before seeing their dreams crushed when it came to the dreaded penalties.

Most of the town’s pubs were fully booked just hours after England secured their place in the final by beating Denmark 2-1.

Landlady of the Bicton Inn, in Bicton Street, Alison Brockbank, said her regulars had a great time, despite the result.

“There were some gloomy faces at the end of the night but, there was a great atmosphere and we all enjoyed cheering the lads on,” she added.

Dan Newcombe, barman at the Clinton Arms in Maer Lane, Littleham, was sad at the result but delighted that the pub took double the amount of money it would bank on a normal Sunday.

“The atmosphere was electric. We were fully booked and people were out to enjoy themselves,” he said.

“It was a shame about the result but everyone took it well. After the past few months, to have such a busy night is just what we needed. I put in about 15 hours but I’m not complaining!”

The British Beer and Pub Association estimated that nearly 13 million pints would be bought on Sunday equating to an astonishing 1,000 pints a second.

However, if restrictions had been lifted already, the organisation predicts this would have been nearer 17 million pints, showing the huge impact the Covid restrictions have had on the viability of the sector.

A peak audience of 31 million viewers in the UK watched the final.

That high combines both those watching on BBC One (25 million) and ITV (six million), and is among the highest rating in British broadcasting history, according to figures supplied by overnights.tv