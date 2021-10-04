Published: 4:15 PM October 4, 2021

Exmouth Library offered a Summer Reading Challenge over the holidays, presented by the Reading Agency to all the children in the area.

The challenge encouraged children aged four to 11 to read up to six books to complete the challenge. It motivates children to keep reading during the summer holidays and helps them to maintain their reading skills and confidence.

Each year the Summer Reading Challenge has a new theme. For 2021, The Reading Agency partnered with WWF for Wild World Heroes, a nature-themed challenge with the aim of inspiring children to engage with environmental issues.

The library was able to join Wild Exmouth at some of their amazing outdoor events and activities this year. We also work closely with our 10 local primary schools, who support us in promoting the Summer Reading Challenge to their pupils.

Over the last few years, we have organised an inter-primary school competition, to award the primary school whose pupils achieve the highest completion rate between children starting and finishing the challenge. This year, the Beacon Church of England Primary School is the winner with 68 per cent of their pupils participating in the challenge completing the Summer Reading Challenge 2021.

A spokesman for Libraries Unlimited commented: "It's been wonderful seeing so many local children getting involved with this year's Summer Reading Challenge - and well done to everyone who took part.

"Congratulations to Beacon C of E Primary School - we're so impressed by how many students finished the challenge! We've got the Secret Book Quest coming to our library this November, and we hope everyone will take part. It's an exciting new challenge with code-breaking, puzzles and a special prize at the end."

Anne Billington, headteacher at the Beacon C of E Primary School, said: “The Library Summer Reading Challenge is popular amongst our children. We’ve been presenting their certificates in our weekly Celebration Worship and sharing their book recommendations. It was lovely to have Matthew from Exmouth Library joining us to present the trophy, which is now displayed in our library.

“Children need as many opportunities as possible to develop a love of reading. Getting lost in a book is not only fun, but so very important to mental health for children and adults alike.”