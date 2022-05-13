News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth to join national beacon lighting programme to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 4:14 PM May 13, 2022
Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront Picture: Simon Horn

The Exmouth beacon will be lit at Orcombe Point - Credit: Archant

Plans have been announced for a beacon to be lit at Orcombe Point as part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations. 

On Thursday, June 2, a beacon in Exmouth will be one more than 2,000 to be lit by charities, community and faith groups across the UK as part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee weekend.  

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the principal beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace. 

Councillor Steve Gazzard, Mayor of Exmouth, said: “We are all really excited to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and our plans in Exmouth are really shaping up so that there is something for everyone.” 

Exmouth News

Don't Miss

James King is wanted by Devon and Cornwall Police

Police hunt Exmouth man over fraud incident

Philippa Davies

person
John Humphreys can be seen in the background of this photo showing children at the opening of Blackdown House

Photo shows John Humphreys with children while being investigated for...

Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
MP Simon Jupp.

East Devon MP rented property owned by disgraced John Humphreys, meeting...

Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Exmouth inshore lifeboat being launched

Exmouth RNLI rescue man trapped on sandbank

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon