Exmouth to join national beacon lighting programme to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Plans have been announced for a beacon to be lit at Orcombe Point as part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

On Thursday, June 2, a beacon in Exmouth will be one more than 2,000 to be lit by charities, community and faith groups across the UK as part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee weekend.

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the principal beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Councillor Steve Gazzard, Mayor of Exmouth, said: “We are all really excited to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and our plans in Exmouth are really shaping up so that there is something for everyone.”