Advanced search

Opinion

Off to the enjoy the beach? Take care of yourselves as the seasons change

PUBLISHED: 16:02 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 23 October 2019

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Archant

Exmouth Journal guest columnist Nigel Snowshall advises us to take some simple safety precautions when using the beach during the winter months.

Like many, I can't help looking forward to this time of year when the busy summer season is over and you can breathe a sigh of relief at the prospect of a few less-frantic months.

Winter walks along the beach are always popular, often accompanied by the family pooch.

With the dog ban lifted, the beach sometimes looks like a canine version of a school playground at lunchtime with dogs of all description letting off steam as they celebrate having their favourite playground re-opened.

Some of the hardy locals still enjoy their daily swim and, despite the conditions being a bit rough at times, the water is still quite warm to the regular sea swimmer.

However, the changes in the weather and general conditions can present their own issues; cliffs can become destabilised by heavy rain and eroded at their base by the forceful wave action.

Water quality can be adversely affected by run-off from inland areas washing down our rivers into the ocean and larger waves can pose a significant risk to people such as anglers enjoying their chosen pastime on rocks around headlands and other secluded spots.

Enjoy the beach and ocean environment during the winter, but take some simple precautions.

Check the local weather forecast and, if relevant, the inshore waters forecast before you go.

Check the local water quality information before undertaking any water-based activities.

Keep a safe distance from the top and base of any cliffs.

Always let someone know where you are going (even if it's your favourite, secret fishing spot...), what time you intend to be back and try to keep in regular contact, especially if on your own.

Always have means by which you can call for help in an emergency. Always wear appropriate PPE for the environment you are in and the activity you are undertaking.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Police locate missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Missing pensioner found

Paddle boarders and yatch that ran aground rescued by Exmouth lifeboat crews

Exmouth RNLI. Picture: Jogn Thorogood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Police locate missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Missing pensioner found

Paddle boarders and yatch that ran aground rescued by Exmouth lifeboat crews

Exmouth RNLI. Picture: Jogn Thorogood

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Police locate missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth Town hosting Tavistock at Southern Road tonight (Wednesday)

Exmouth Town's programme cover for their midweek meeting with Tavistock. Picture ARCHANT

Withy head coach speaks about the win at Exeter Saracens

Action from Withycombe's win at Exeter Saracens. CONTRIBUTED

Abouelsaad nets his first goal and Brown his 100th as Blues U15s march on

Brixington Blues Under-15 skipper Jake Haggerty in action. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY

Exmouth Harrier Susan Hill runs superbly in Yorkshire Marathon

Exmouth Harrier Susan Hill who ran the Yorkshire Marathon as an Eng;and Master and completed the rarce in a new PB of 3:27. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists