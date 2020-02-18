Advanced search

Beach wheelchair project boost after town council funding agreed

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 February 2020

Big wheel wheelchairs to be provided in Exmouth. Picture: MigGroningen – Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn

Big wheel wheelchairs to be provided in Exmouth. Picture: MigGroningen - Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn

Picture: MigGroningen – Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn

The wheels are firmly in motion on a project to provide multi-terrain wheelchairs on Exmouth beach after a Crowdfunding target was reached.

At its February meeting, Exmouth Town Council agreed to meet the £1,900 shortfall for the project which would see some disabled beachgoers experience the sand for the first time.

Three beach wheelchairs, a hoist, ramp and associated accessories will now be purchased.

Town councillors also agreed to a planning application being submitted for the siting of a storage unit for the wheelchairs on an 'identified piece' of district council land.

And the town clerk Lisa Bowman has been given delegated powers to open talks with the district council for a lease of the seafront site and to seek quotes for the storage unit.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Pauline Stott, who has spearheaded the project, said three wheelchairs is a 'drop in the ocean' compared to some resorts in Cornwall.

She added: "I can assure you there will be a lot of people grateful for this in the future."

