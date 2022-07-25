Exmouth beach wheelchair service launches

Online bookings for the Exmouth beach wheelchair service officially start today (Monday, July, 25).

Exmouth Beach Wheelchair Service is a new service being provided by Exmouth Town Council from a purpose-built unit in Queens Drive, Exmouth, near the Lifeboat Station. The new service is free of charge although donations are welcome.

They are now taking bookings for the week commencing Monday, August 1, and are looking to provide a wheelchair rental service, initially from Monday to Friday every week and between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

The Exmouth beach wheelchair project was the brainchild of town councillor Pauline Stott who raised money to have an eco-friendly storage unit built on the seafront and the beach wheelchairs were funded by grants from Exeter Chiefs and the Claire Milne Trust. There are eight wheelchairs available to rent altogether.

Residents at the Budleigh Salterton care home, Pinewood were first to trial the chairs on the beach in April.

Councillor Pauline Scott, who came up with this initiative said: "My ambition with this project has always been to enable as many people as possible to go to the beach with their families and friends, regardless of disability.

"Just imagine being in a position where you can see our wonderful beach but you are not able to go on it yourself…

"Well, hopefully, with Exmouth Town Council behind the project, everyone will soon have access and the project will succeed for many years to come."

The new vehicles have been purchased by Exmouth Town Council and through funding by The Chiefs Foundation, the Clare Milne Trust, Devon Super Team as well as crowdfunding community donations.

The Town Council initiative aims to provide disabled people with greater access to the beach through the provision of specially adapted, all-terrain wheelchairs which will be hired out free of charge from their new premises on the beach front.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer and making a difference in Exmouth should contact Mollie Carey at Exmouth Town Council on 01395 276167 or email beachwheelchairs@exmouth.gov.uk

Bookings to use the beach wheelchairs can be made online only through the booking service on the https://exmouth.gov.uk/beach-wheelchairs/