Three-week extension for Exmouth beach wheelchair Crowdfunder

Big wheel wheelchairs to be provided in Exmouth. Picture: MigGroningen - Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn Picture: MigGroningen – Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn

The deadline for pledges to help provide beach wheelchairs in Exmouth has been extended.

A Crowdfunder, set up by town councillor Pauline Stott, to raise the £7,500 needed to secure £25,000 in match funding, will now close on Friday, January 17.

The deadline for pledges towards the scheme, which would see all-terrain wheelchairs and a hoist provided on the seafront, was Christmas Day, but that has been put back due to the General Election.

At the town council's December meeting, Cllr Stott pleaded with councillors to pledge towards the project.

A proposal put forward by Cllr Fred Caygill for the town council to use its reserves to make up any shortfall when the Crowdfunder expires was accepted.

He said: "It's a very valuable opportunity to provide something for those people that have accessibility issues.

"I am concern that if there is a shortfall in funding she (Cllr Stott) won't receive the follow on funding."

Anyone who wants to pledge to the beach wheelchair Crowdfunder can go to the project's Crowdfunder page