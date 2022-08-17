News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Bathing still banned at Exmouth due to pollution but restrictions lifted for Budleigh

Dan Wilkins

Published: 1:32 PM August 17, 2022
Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148.

Swimming is still banned at Exmouth beach

Bathing and swimming is now allowed on Budleigh Salterton beach, but a ban is still in place for Exmouth. 

On Wednesday (August 16), East Devon District Council announced on social media that both swimming was restricted on Exmouth and Budleigh beaches due to a ‘pollution caused by recent heavy rain’. 

The authority tweeted this morning (Thursday, August 17) to confirm that Budleigh beach has re-opened for swimmers but Exmouth beach is still under restrictions. 

An EDDC spokesman said: “Bathing at Exmouth remains closed today. For detailed information on the possible causes please see the Environment Agency Swim info site. The warning for Budleigh has now been withdrawn and bathing there is now open again.” 

