Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club benefits from government cash boost

PUBLISHED: 12:37 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 03 January 2019

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club before setting off on the 'fun run'. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club before setting off on the 'fun run'. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Archant

A voluntary life-saving charity in Exmouth is set to have a second ‘fully functioning’ lifeboat station after a cash boost from central government.

The Exmouth Beach Rescue Club, which patrols the beach on Sundays through the summer and provides surf life-saving training, is one of 57 charities across the UK to benefit from a Department of Transport grant.

The club has been given £11,747 from a £1 million government kitty as part of the 2018-19 rescue boat grant fund.

Club secretary Nigel Snowshall told The Journal this money will be used to make sure the club has two fully functioning boat stations and to replace one of its vessels.

He added: “This means so much for a small club like us because fundraising can just about cover the overall costs of running the club.

“The operational life of a rescue boat is limited and it needs to be kept in tip-top condition.

“Because of how the beach is changing geographically we have got a new base out at Orcombe Point. It just means that on busy days and when the tide is receding it means we can have a boat at Orcombe Point.”

In last year’s round of rescue boat funding, the club was given £4,000 which went towards installing the second boat station at Orcombe Point. This latest cash boost will make sure it is fully operational.

READ MORE: Exmouth Beach Rescue Club gets £4,000 government cash boost

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire took to social media to express his support for the beach rescue club receiving the five-figure grant. He tweeted: “Very pleased to hear that £11,474 is going to Exmouth Beach Rescue Club in the 2018-19 Rescue Boat Grant Fund Awards from the Department for Transport.”

During the winter, the club, which was formed in 1986, trains on Tuesday nights from 7pm to 9pm.

They also have a swimming session at the LED Leisure Centre between 9am and 10am followed by beach-based training between 10.15am and 1pm.

Patrols will begin again in May running through to the autumn.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Masked man wielding ‘large blade’ seen in East Devon village - man arrested

The man was believed to be wearing a V for Vendetta style mask. Picture: WikiMedia.

PICTURES: New Year’s Eve fun in Exmouth

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 071. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Budleigh charity’s plea to home Syrian refugees

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

PICTURES: Exmouth Christmas Day Swim 2018

Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Call for dogs to be kept on leads near deep water after Christmas call-outs

Inshore lifeboat recovering in fading light. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

#includeImage($article, 225)

2019 will be a year to remember for these new parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town start 2019 fixtures with visit of Millbrook

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

Planning permission granted for new dwellings on former Spice Lounge site

The Spice Lounge, in Prince of Wales Drive, Exmouth.

How you can recycle your Christmas tree in East Devon

Will you be recycling your tree this year? Picture: Wikimedia.

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club benefits from government cash boost

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club before setting off on the 'fun run'. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Exmouth tidal defence scheme plans set for district council go-ahead

Photo of waves battering Exmouth's existing sea wall during 'Storm Callum' in October. Picture: Tom Hurley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists