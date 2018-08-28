Exmouth Beach Rescue Club benefits from government cash boost

A voluntary life-saving charity in Exmouth is set to have a second ‘fully functioning’ lifeboat station after a cash boost from central government.

Very pleased to hear that £11,474 is going to Exmouth Beach Rescue Club in the 2018-19 Rescue Boat Grant Fund Awards from the Department for Transport #Exmouth pic.twitter.com/Ff7E1OJmQG — Hugo Swire (@HugoSwire) January 2, 2019

The Exmouth Beach Rescue Club, which patrols the beach on Sundays through the summer and provides surf life-saving training, is one of 57 charities across the UK to benefit from a Department of Transport grant.

The club has been given £11,747 from a £1 million government kitty as part of the 2018-19 rescue boat grant fund.

Club secretary Nigel Snowshall told The Journal this money will be used to make sure the club has two fully functioning boat stations and to replace one of its vessels.

He added: “This means so much for a small club like us because fundraising can just about cover the overall costs of running the club.

“The operational life of a rescue boat is limited and it needs to be kept in tip-top condition.

“Because of how the beach is changing geographically we have got a new base out at Orcombe Point. It just means that on busy days and when the tide is receding it means we can have a boat at Orcombe Point.”

In last year’s round of rescue boat funding, the club was given £4,000 which went towards installing the second boat station at Orcombe Point. This latest cash boost will make sure it is fully operational.

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire took to social media to express his support for the beach rescue club receiving the five-figure grant. He tweeted: “Very pleased to hear that £11,474 is going to Exmouth Beach Rescue Club in the 2018-19 Rescue Boat Grant Fund Awards from the Department for Transport.”

During the winter, the club, which was formed in 1986, trains on Tuesday nights from 7pm to 9pm.

They also have a swimming session at the LED Leisure Centre between 9am and 10am followed by beach-based training between 10.15am and 1pm.

Patrols will begin again in May running through to the autumn.