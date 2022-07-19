Exmouth beach remains closed following pollution incident

A sign warning people not to swim or bathe at Orcombe Point. - Credit: EDDC.

Exmouth beach will remain closed today (July, 19) for swimming and for watersports, after a pollution incident.

Lab results are expected later today to help determine what caused the incident.

In an update on Twitter, the Environment agency said: "The results of a South West Water sample taken yesterday morning will help us and East Devon District Council understand what, if any, impact the 6 x 2 sq m section of sand between Orcombe Point and the lifeboat station will have on bathing water.

"The only way to identify what caused it is through ongoing investigation. The sand is submerged during high tide and possible causes include discharge, sewage, natural decay or a substance risen to the surface due to disturbance."

As a precaution, East Devon District Council has advised bathers not to swim. You can check the quality of bathing water and stay up-to-date on any warnings at the Swimfo website Bathing water quality (http://data.gov.uk).

EA Tweet added: "Lab results are expected later today to identify the pollution risk of black, odorous sand at Exmouth beach."

Exmouth beach has been closed, for swimming and watersports, after a ban was enforced by the Environment Agency (EA), following a pollution incident.

­­­Red flags have been placed along the beach for the day and lifeguards have stepped up patrols in order to keep people out the water.

Red flags were placed yesterday, (July 18) between Orcombe Point. - Credit: Adam Manning.

The EA, East Devon District Council (EDDC) and South West Water (SWW) received reports of black sand with a foul odour at the eastern end of the beach, between Orcombe and the lifeboat station, yesterday (Monday, July 18).