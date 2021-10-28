Exmouth beach ramp extension will go ahead next month

Published: 12:34 PM October 28, 2021

Google Maps image of Exmouth RNLI centre, showing where the ramp extension work will take place - Credit: LDRS

Sections of Exmouth beach will be closed from next month as the RNLI proceeds with long-awaited improvements to its launching ramp.

Starting in November, a 10-metre extension to the ramp will be built from the lifeboat station to improve access to the sea. Although the existing ramp is only around 12 years old, it no longer reaches the sand because of erosion, meaning there is a drop at the end.

Concrete broken away from the sea wall at Exmouth Beach. Credit: East Devon District Council - Credit: LDRS

Half of the ramp’s new extension will be buried in the beach to ensure against further erosion and sand loss. It should make it easier and safer to get the lifeboats in and out of the water, whatever the conditions.

The construction work will effectively close sections of the beach around the lifeboat station for the majority of the time.

The RNLI has been waiting a long time to fix the issue. Planning permission for the ramp extension was granted by East Devon District Council in late 2018 after erosion made the ramp unusable for lifeboats.

Work will also be carried out to repair a piece of the sea wall that recently broke off, prompting concerns that the damaged concrete could pose a danger if thrown around in the sea in a storm or heavy seas.

The broken concrete will be removed and the damaged structure repaired, adding extra depth to the concrete defence so that water does not scour the wall beneath the promenade.

Planning permission document for Exmouth RNLI - Credit: LDRS

Speaking at a meeting of East Devon District Council’s Exmouth beach management plan steering group, Max Underhill, an estate engineer for the RNLI, said: “This wasn’t originally part of our beach work, but it’s something we don’t really want to leave.”

An officer report written around the time planning permission was granted states the ramp extension work could take three to six months to complete.