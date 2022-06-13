Exmouth school kids find batteries and syringes in latest beach clean

A dirty syringe was one of the items found. - Credit: Plastic Free Exmouth.

Syringes, cigarette butts and full dog poo bags are just some of the things Exmouth school children discovered on Exmouth beach.

30 Year two school children and teachers at Exeter Road Primary School took part in a beach clean with Plastic Free Exmouth on Thursday, (June 9) and Friday, (June, 10).

Other finds included used syringes, batteries, rusty nitrous oxide canisters, or 'hippy crack' canisters, bottle caps, cigarette butts, nails, disposable BBQs, broken glass and full dog poo bags.

Bottle caps found during the beach clean at Exmouth. - Credit: Plastic Free Exmouth.





Broken glass was found during the beach clean. - Credit: Plastic Free Exmouth.

Emma Carnell, from Plastic Free Exmouth, said: "Children should be coming to be the beach to play, to learn about marine life and the wonderful biodiversity that we have.

"Hopefully, one day that is what will happen without the fear or need to check the sand before they begin to run or build a sandcastle.

"But for now, we will continue to teach them about the importance of what they are doing, how they, even at a young age can make a difference and gain the knowledge of what marine life surrounds our shoreline and what they can do to protect it.

"Thank you to the children and teachers of Exeter Road Primary School. You were all fantastic."

A discarded cigarette butt was found among the sand. - Credit: Plastic Free Exmouth.



