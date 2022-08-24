Exmouth beach attacker freed after seven weeks behind bars

An illegal camper who attacked police on Exmouth beach has spent seven weeks in jail after failing to attend probation meetings.

Tristan Locke received a community order after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker at Exeter Crown Court in December 2021.

He was ordered to do 110 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities but missed a string of appointments because of his chaotic lifestyle.

Locke also failed to appear in court when he was accused of breaching the order, leading to his arrest and detention on remand for seven weeks.

He was traced after police appealed for information about Locke, who was thought to have been living in Teignmouth earlier this year. The public were advised to call 999 if they saw him.

Locke was freed after Judge Neil Davey, QC, replaced the community order with a 12-month conditional discharge.

He told him the time he has spent in prison since his arrest on July 7 is sufficient punishment for the original crime.

At the trial last year, the jury heard how Locke had camped out on the beach after a drinking session in July 2021 and reacted badly when police arrived to move him on the next morning.

Locke had already started drinking vodka again and soon as he woke up the next morning and tourists alerted police by complaining about his noisy behaviour.

He became aggressive and charged at one officer after telling a friend “I want to smack that boy so much.”

Locke and his partner had travelled from their homes in Exeter the previous afternoon and spent most of the next 18 hours drinking with friends they met there.

He rushed at one of two police who were sent to move him at 9 am the next morning but was grabbed, arrested and handcuffed before he could make contact.

Locke, aged 33, of Magdalen Street, Exeter, denied assaulting an emergency worker but was found guilty at the earlier trial, where the jury heard that the incident unfolded after police were called to a disturbance on the beach at around 9 am on July 25.

Police issued a dispersal order which required Locke and three friends to leave the area but he became aggressive and walked off in a huff before returning ten minutes later and confronting the male and female police officers for a second time.

The officer’s bodycam footage started at this point and showed Locke shirtless and with another man and woman as they packed up their camping gear from a shelter opposite the Ocean Leisure Centre.

He was recorded pointing at the male officer and telling his friends: “I want to smack that boy so much. I’m going to regret not smacking this copper for the rest of my life.”

Locke got up with a rucksack on his back and moved quickly towards the two officers before being stopped, arrested and handcuffed, while protesting his innocence.

Locke said he had no intention of assaulting the police and was trying to walk past them and off the beach.