Police attend second night of fighting on Exmouth beach

A dispersal notice has been put in place on Exmouth seafront following reports of a large-scale altercation.

Police officers were called to Exmouth beach for the second night in a row, after receiving reports of a fight breaking out among youths.

Police were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday, June 25, where a group of up to 50 youths were seen fighting at Orcombe point.

The police said that officers in attendance were verbally abused and spat at.

A 15-year-old was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

It was the second night in a row that the police were called to the seafront after a large crowd was dispersed on Wednesday night (June 24).