Police attend second night of fighting on Exmouth beach
PUBLISHED: 12:14 26 June 2020
Archant
Police officers were called to Exmouth beach for the second night in a row, after receiving reports of a fight breaking out among youths.
Police were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday, June 25, where a group of up to 50 youths were seen fighting at Orcombe point.
The police said that officers in attendance were verbally abused and spat at.
A 15-year-old was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.
It was the second night in a row that the police were called to the seafront after a large crowd was dispersed on Wednesday night (June 24).
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.