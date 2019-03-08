Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Air training cadets remember the fallen in Battle of Britain wreath laying

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 September 2019

Exmouth Air Training Corps cadets join members of the Royal Air Force Associaiton branch to mark the comemoration of the Battle of Britain. Picture: Richard Bagnall

Exmouth Air Training Corps cadets join members of the Royal Air Force Associaiton branch to mark the comemoration of the Battle of Britain. Picture: Richard Bagnall

Archant

RAF cadets from Exmouth took part in a service on the seafront to commemorate the Battle of Britain.

As in previous years, members of the Exmouth Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) joined the 299 squadron of the Air Training Corps at the memorial on the seafront.

A wreath was laid by David Laskey, the president of both the Exmouth branch of RAFA and the 299 squadron.

The wreath laying was the culmination of a busy summer for Exmouth's air training cadets.

They took part in a wing activities day at Wyvern Barracks where they won the banner drill competition as well as the young adult first aid contest.

A number of cadets were involved in international four-day marches covering 100 miles in Nijmegen, Holland, and went on a deployed fieldcraft training weekend on Woodbury Common.

Some of the air training cadets achieved their BTEC award in aviation and teamwork, personal skills and citizenship.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Train timetable changes – what you need to know

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Carnival cancelled due to weather

Budleigh Salterton carnival is cancelled due to poor weather. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Train timetable changes – what you need to know

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Carnival cancelled due to weather

Budleigh Salterton carnival is cancelled due to poor weather. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Air training cadets remember the fallen in Battle of Britain wreath laying

Exmouth Air Training Corps cadets join members of the Royal Air Force Associaiton branch to mark the comemoration of the Battle of Britain. Picture: Richard Bagnall

From Lego to tattoo art: Devon libraries set for Fun Palaces 2019

People of all ages can get involved in Fun Palaces 2019.

Celebration time for Exmouth Town after victory over Cadbury Heath

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town win but Cockles are beaten - Saturday’s local sport round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exe Equestrian Club brings curtain down on another season with super show at Nutwell Court

Two ballerinas
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists