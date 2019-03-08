Air training cadets remember the fallen in Battle of Britain wreath laying

Exmouth Air Training Corps cadets join members of the Royal Air Force Associaiton branch to mark the comemoration of the Battle of Britain. Picture: Richard Bagnall Archant

RAF cadets from Exmouth took part in a service on the seafront to commemorate the Battle of Britain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As in previous years, members of the Exmouth Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) joined the 299 squadron of the Air Training Corps at the memorial on the seafront.

A wreath was laid by David Laskey, the president of both the Exmouth branch of RAFA and the 299 squadron.

The wreath laying was the culmination of a busy summer for Exmouth's air training cadets.

They took part in a wing activities day at Wyvern Barracks where they won the banner drill competition as well as the young adult first aid contest.

A number of cadets were involved in international four-day marches covering 100 miles in Nijmegen, Holland, and went on a deployed fieldcraft training weekend on Woodbury Common.

Some of the air training cadets achieved their BTEC award in aviation and teamwork, personal skills and citizenship.