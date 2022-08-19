Exmouth beach swimming ban lifted

A sign alerting swimmers not to swim at Exmouth was put up on Monday, (August, 16). - Credit: EDDC.

The swimming and bathing ban at Exmouth has now been lifted from today, (August, 19) following a pollution issue earlier in the week.

Exmouth and Budleigh beach was closed on Tuesday, (August, 16), after pollution in the sea following the heavy rain over that weekend.

Budleigh re-opened on Wednesday. A temporary alert was raised for Exmouth Beach in relation to a storm water overflow on Monday.

A spokesman for South West Water said: "A precautionary notice was raised on Monday at Exmouth Beach and has now been removed as there were no further discharges.”

East Devon District Council has confirmed that the ban on swimming at Exmouth beach has also been lifted.

More information on the Environment Agency website here