Exmouth based environment chief features in Honours List

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 January 2019

Environment Agency director of Allocation and Asset Management Kenneth Allison. Picture: EA.

The Exmouth based Environment Agency Director has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

An Environment Agency director from Exmouth has been awarded a CBE in this year’s New Year’s Honours List.

The Environment Agency’s Director of Allocation and Asset Management, Kenneth Allison, has been a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, CBE.

Ken is charge of covering flood and coastal risk management for the government agency and was given his award for his work on the environment.

This includes planning the allocation of funds and resources across the country to reduce risks to people, property and the environment.

Ken described the CBE as “an incredible and humbling privilege that reflects the hard work and dedication of people and organisations who manage flood and coastal risk in this country”.

Kenneth has over 20 years of experience in flood risk, coastal erosion, and related environmental management sectors.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “During his career he has displayed outstanding dedication and expertise combined with exceptional leadership to the flood and coastal risk management industry to maintain and improve the nation’s flood defences to protect communities; over the past 10 years alone he has managed investment in flood defences to improve protection to over 500,000 homes.”

The Environment Agency is currently involved in a £12million project to improve Exmouth’s tidal defences and a project to realign the lower part of the River Otter in Budleigh Salterton.

