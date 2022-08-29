Exmouth-based artist launches new abstract art collection

A visual artist, from Exmouth launches a new collection of three abstract art pieces, he calls 'Zing.'

Paul Stretton Stephens said: "The idea was borne out of a blissful period of mediation and is designed to signify energy, focus, and success. The prints can be purchased alone, or as a collection and would be an ideal visual asset to any home or workspace where a representation of energy, focus, and success was required to be expressed through vibrant colour.

"The use of natural materials, photography, and digital painting was used to create the collection."

Paul Stretton-Stephens is a visual artist who works with digital art, mainly for abstract works, and with digital photography, where he has a passion for anything coastal.

Paul’s vibrant and contemporary fluid artwork is gaining in popularity and is becoming more collectible. His aspiration is to have his works hung on the walls of homes and other spaces around the world.

Born in Robin Hood country, Nottingham, and raised in various places in England, Paul has been creating photography for many years alongside his day job and has discovered digital art in recent times. He balances his artistic creations between his digital art and his love of digital photography, which came about whilst Paul was serving in HM Forces.

His digital art is mainly abstract and the themes are based on his experience of life and his environment. Whereas his photography is almost always nature-based with an emphasis on the coast.

Paul’s passion for creating compelling imaginative images is clear in his works. Paul has a varied background, from service in the armed forces to physical education instructor, senior education management, to mindset coaching. Paul decided that his passion for art and photography nourished his soul so much that he has pursued these ardently, alongside some of his written works.

Paul works from home in the coastal town of Exmouth, Devon, UK. And his work allows him the freedom to care for his wife who has mixed rare dementia.

Paul' Stretton-Stephens website is here https://paulstrettonstephens.com. You can also find more information on how to buy Paul's prints.