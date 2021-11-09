An Exmouth barmaid has been banned from driving after leading police on a high-speed chase in which she went through four red lights.

Shannon Gilmour was suffering a mental health episode and panicked when she saw blue lights behind her Vauxhall Corsa on the outskirts of Exeter.

She went at 70 mph in a 30 mph limit near police headquarters at Middlemoor and accelerated up to 90 mph after joining the M5 southbound.

She ignored a temporary 40mph speed limit through motorway roadworks but was boxed in and stopped by police once the cones ended and the road returned to three lanes.

The three and a half minute chase was captured on the body-worn camera of one of the officers and showed her being pulled out of the driver’s seat after the stop.

Gilmour, aged 21, of Byron Way, Exmouth, admitted dangerous driving and was ordered to receive mental health treatment and do 12 days of rehabilitation activities by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.

She was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended re-test.

The judge told her: “You drove your Corsa in the remarkably dangerous way we have seen on the video for over three and a half minutes at more than twice the speed limit.

“It took some time for the police to stop you, and when they did it was clear you were in something of a state. That was caused by the deterioration in your mental health.”

Mr Tom Bradnock, prosecuting, said police tried to stop Gilmour at 11 pm on October 6 but she made off at pace through Sidmouth Road, the Honiton Road roundabout and on to the M5.

She went through red lights on that roundabout and through three more sets on roads leading to the motorway, and drove at grossly excessive speeds.

Mr Charlie Barrass-Evans, defending, said Gilmour has a history of mental issues and had stopped taking her medication at the time. She has now re-engaged with the health service and her condition has improved.

She works as a barmaid and believes that her work is helping her recovery. She has very little recollection of the chase and is remorseful.



