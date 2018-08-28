Exmouth bankers help youngsters become financially ‘savvy’

Raj Panesar (left) visited Withycombe Raleigh Primary School. Picture: Raj Panesar Archant

A trio of Exmouth bank employees swapped their day jobs for the classroom to help youngsters become finanicially ‘savvy’,

Raj Panesar, Victoria Gendall and Jayne McPhee from Exmouth’s TSB branch, in The Strand, visited Withycombe Raleigh Primary School as part of the banks’ volunteering programme.

They gave the youngsters some advice sharing their financial knowledge with the nine and 10 year olds.

Deputy headteacher Emma Jones said she was delighted a bank in the town reached out to them, adding: “The students were really excited to have someone from the local bank speak to them. Not only did they really enjoy the lesson but they also found it very thought provoking and many of them have already shared what they are now going to do as a result.”

Raj Panesar, manager at Exmouth’s TSB branch, said: “It was great to talk to the children here about why we need money, how we use money and budgeting.”