Psychological authors hope new book can help teachers and parents

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 October 2020

The authors of a new book on relationships and sex education hope it can help teachers and parents educate children around the subject.

Jenni Gates, from Lympstone, and Scott Buckler, a former pupil at Exmouth Community College, have teamed up to pen Lessons in Love and Understanding.

The book, endorsed by Dame Alison Peacock and with a foreward by UN goodwill ambassador Goedele Liekens, is a guide for teachers and parents in understanding and teaching the ‘delicate and nuanced’ subject of LGBTQI+ inclusive relationships and sex education.

The pair say some Exmouth schools, including the community college, are ‘ahead of the game’ and are already delivering RSE (relationship and sex education) and they hope this book can help.

Mrs Gates, an independent counsellor, said: “Our hope is that our book will not only give teachers and parents the confidence to deliver excellent relationship and sex education, but it will also create greater equality and representation for all those many people who don’t fit the heteronormative stereotypes.

“In doing so we can greatly improve the mental health and wellbeing of our young people and promote happy and loving relationships for their futures.”

Mr Buckler added: “This book is vitally important given the lack of Government advice on resources on teaching relationships and sex education.

“At the heart of the developing child is their sense of self and this must be protected and nurtured above everything else to help them find their way in this world.”

Mrs Gates, 40, who moved to East Devon as a military wife and has made a home for herself and her two children, has been in counselling for a decade having graduated from Glasgow University.

Mr Buckler has more than 25 years’ experience in education in both primary and secondary schools and is a psychologist and has authored a number of books and journal articles.

The pair came together after SAGE Education informed Mr Buckler that a book needed to be written on the RSE subject leading him to team up with Mrs Gates who has a background working with young people and families.

The book is available through Amazon.

