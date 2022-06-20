Can you help Exmouth author Martin Rowley become a published author?

A children's author from Exmouth is hoping his book series 'Joe Stone and the curse of Lady Malaga' will be picked up by a national publishing group.

Martin Rowley has two books on sale and is already planning to get started writing his third soon, He is currently independently published on Amazon., but tells the Journal: "It would be my dream for a publisher to take on a local author and change everything for me."

Can you help Martin fulfil this dream of becoming a published author?

Martin started to write the book at the start of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. Struggling with dyslexia and special needs he found it very difficult, and at one point he threw his laptop to the side in frustration, thinking he could not do it,.

But he battled on through and is now on his way to publishing the third book in the Joe Stone series.

Since the book was launched, Martin has been visiting local Exmouth primary schools to promote the book. He has spent time at Marpool Primary School, Withycombe Raleigh and St Joseph's, to give a reading and meet the children to get their feedback.

Martin's book follows the story of Joe Stone, who is in training to become one of the most powerful warlocks the world has seen. At every twist and turn, the dreaded Lady Malaga has a few tricks up her sleeve to keep Joe on his toes.

Martin, who also owns a hairdressers in town, said: "So many people have now read my book and said it would make such a great film. As you know I struggle with special needs and dyslexia I really want to inspire and give others hope that you can achieve anything that you dream of."

Martins books are on sale on Amazon for £7.99.