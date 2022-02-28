Local Exmouth author gives reading of new book

An Exmouth author gave a reading of her children's book at Budleigh Salterton Library.

Debra Wellington read out The Animal Says on Thursday, February 24.

Budleigh's young residents loved the book and even joined in, making animal sounds themselves. Debra now hopes to do more tours around more libraries and schools in East Devon.

The crowds gathered for a reading of the animal says - Credit: Adam Manning

She plans to visit Exmouth Library and Exmouth schools, Ottery St Mary Library and return to Budleigh Library, as well as other schools once they go back after half term.

The Animal Says is Debra's first publication. Six years ago she got a job as an activities coordinator in a care home, where she introduced art to the residents. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she decided to try her hand at children's writing and illustrating, and created The Animal Says. She is now near to completion of her second book, which is set to be released soon.

Debra's distinctive artistic style evolved during the pandemic. She said it was difficult to get hold of all the materials she needed during the lockdown, so instead she recycled paper and materials as much as possible, painting over them, and cutting them up to create her colourful animal designs.

The animal says children's book. - Credit: Adam Manning

She told the Journal: “I really enjoy colourful, quirky and whimsical designs which are fun to create.

"Someone told me that my style was similar to Eric Carle. I didn’t know who Eric Carle was. I looked him up to discover that he’s actually the writer and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. What a fantastic compliment! And this got me thinking. Like Eric Carle, my artwork also depicts animals. First I thought the pictures would be great for nursery wall art, but then it occurred to me that it would make wonderful illustrations for a children’s picture book, so I decided to contact someone about this.”

You can buy 'The Animal Says' on Amazon here The Animal Says...: Amazon.co.uk:



