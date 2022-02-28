News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Local Exmouth author gives reading of new book

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 1:20 PM February 28, 2022
Updated: 1:41 PM February 28, 2022
exmouth author

Author Debra Wellington with her book the animal says. - Credit: Archant

An Exmouth author gave a reading of her children's book at Budleigh Salterton Library.

Debra Wellington read out The Animal Says on Thursday, February 24.

Budleigh's young residents loved the book and even joined in, making animal sounds themselves. Debra now hopes to do more tours around more libraries and schools in East Devon.

budleigh library

The crowds gathered for a reading of the animal says - Credit: Adam Manning

She plans to visit Exmouth Library and Exmouth schools, Ottery St Mary Library and return to Budleigh Library, as well as other schools once they go back after half term.

The Animal Says is Debra's first publication. Six years ago she got a job as an activities coordinator in a care home, where she introduced art to the residents. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she decided to try her hand at children's writing and illustrating, and created The Animal Says. She is now near to completion of her second book, which is set to be released soon. 

Debra's distinctive artistic style evolved during the pandemic. She said it was difficult to get hold of all the materials she needed during the lockdown, so instead she recycled paper and materials as much as possible, painting over them, and cutting them up to create her colourful animal designs. 

east devon

The animal says children's book. - Credit: Adam Manning

She told the Journal: “I really enjoy colourful, quirky and whimsical designs which are fun to create.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman guilty of manslaughter after stabbing her partner in Exmouth
  2. 2 Exmouth pub closes for a month for refurbishment
  3. 3 Exmouth history: the coming of the docks and railway bring prosperity
  1. 4 Exeter Choir celebrate 175th season performing across Devon
  2. 5 Council seeks residents' views on East Devon's sport and leisure facilities
  3. 6 Swimmers 'go commando' as part of three-part charity challenge
  4. 7 Memorial bench honours councillor 'who got things done'
  5. 8 'Supporters of fascism in the 1930s really should have known better'
  6. 9 Free concert celebrates launch of Shanty Men's latest album
  7. 10 Jury retires in Tanya Hoskin murder trial

"Someone told me that my style was similar to Eric Carle. I didn’t know who Eric Carle was. I looked him up to discover that he’s actually the writer and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. What a fantastic compliment! And this got me thinking. Like Eric Carle, my artwork also depicts animals. First I thought the pictures would be great for nursery wall art, but then it occurred to me that it would make wonderful illustrations for a children’s picture book, so I decided to contact someone about this.” 

You can buy 'The Animal Says' on Amazon here The Animal Says...: Amazon.co.uk:


Exmouth News

Don't Miss

The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Budleigh Salterton fire 'was started deliberately'

Philippa Davies

person
east devon

Exmouth band set to go big with UK stadium tour

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
ThinkstockPhotos-182271252--1-

Opinion

MP's claim colleagues share parking charge view 'is simply fiction'

Cllr Paul Millar

Author Picture Icon
Sidmouth resident Mike Goodman, who started an online petition against car park price increases across East Devon

Fees to double to £2 per hour in 21 East Devon car parks

Philippa Davies and Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon