Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth author launches Lympstone-inspired book series

PUBLISHED: 09:47 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 10 January 2019

Karen Wheeler. Picture: Dusty Miller

Karen Wheeler. Picture: Dusty Miller

Archant

An Exmouth author’s love affair with East Devon has prompted her to write a book inspired by the area.

Author Karen Wheeler. Picture: Dusty MillerAuthor Karen Wheeler. Picture: Dusty Miller

Former national journalist and travel memoire writer Karen Wheeler, who first fell in love with ‘quaint’ East Devon after reading a national newspaper article in 2012, has released the first of a four-part work entitled Dream Cottage: Four Seasons in Devon by the Sea.

The ‘non-fiction narrative’ series, inspired by Lympstone, tells the tale of the problems faced by 49-year-old Karen as she moved house, while also caring for her dementia-suffering mother who lives in the north.

The first eBook – Winter – was released earlier this month and the second instalment, Spring is due to be released on Amazon in May.

Karen said she has been overwhelmed by the popularity of the first book, adding: “I have got really amazing and loyal readers.

“The feedback I has been that they have really like the instalments as it gives them something to look forward to when the next one comes out.”

Former Mail on Sunday journalist Karen became known for her travel memoirs during her eight years living in France, but she decided she wanted to return to England and did not want to come back to London.

In 2012, she read an article in a national newspaper about Budleigh Salterton and became fascinated with the name of the town.

After a road trip detour to Budleigh, where she had a cream tea, Karen decided she wanted to move there but could not find a suitable home. She instead found a cottage in Lympstone.

“I absolutely love this part if Devon.

“I just happened to be passing by in a road trip through to Cornwall.

“We stopped in Budleigh Salterton and I thought it was just so quaint.

“The people in Lympstone are lovely and it is a very close community – it reminds me of a place I used to live near in France.

“The book has a lot of descriptions of the scenery here and is written with the absolutely lovely Devon countryside in mind.”

Published by Sweetpea Publishing, the eBook is available via Amazon.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police search for ‘out of control’ dog after East Devon beach incident

A stock image of a Hungarian Vizsla. Wikimedia.

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.

Overcrowding on Exmouth to Exeter trains to improve, hopes MP

This photo was taken by Paul Millar yesterday morning (December 13) before the train got to Topsham when it got so busy and cramped some people could not board the train.

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth author launches Lympstone-inspired book series

Karen Wheeler. Picture: Dusty Miller

Cool Clark as Brixington Blues U10s win cup tie penalty shoot-out

Action from the Brixington Blues U10s in cup action against Moors Youth. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS

Maderia Robins flying high in Budleigh Evening League.

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Urmston impresses as Exmouth Nomads see off Tiverton

Exmouth Nomads player Jos Urmston who was Man of the Match in the teams win over Tiverton III XV. Picture ERFC

Exmouth RFC mourn the loss of the much-loved Roger Stuckey

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists