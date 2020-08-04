Advanced search

Opinion

Let’s not allow the virus to make us fearful of each other - Emma Richardson column

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 August 2020

Exmouth author Emma Richardson. Picture: Emma Richardson

Exmouth author Emma Richardson. Picture: Emma Richardson

Archant

Author Emma Richardson writes in her latest column about how the coronavirus lockdown affected her own creative productivity

I lost it. My mojo.

Despite vast amounts of undirected time during lockdown, my creative productivity has dropped to an all-time low.

I looked for my mojo in online shopping, but it wasn’t there. I looked for it binge-watching Netflix and it wasn’t there.

I even looked for my mojo weeding the garden (repeatedly), baking far too many cakes (when I could get hold of flour) and sorting out the wardrobes of the entire household. It wasn’t in any of those places either.

There was nothing else for it, in desperation I became one of ‘those people’… the people who read self-help books. I turned to a book by Andy Cope and Gavin Oattes (other self-help guides are available) called Shine. It’s full of ridiculously positive good stuff about how to live a happier and more successful life. Most of it is just good old common-sense, but there was one chapter that really stood out. It’s Andy’s #1 easy-peasy strategy for helping us to live a more fulfilled life – he calls it ‘Plot Twist’: learning to view something that’s gone wrong – a crisis or a problem – as a plot twist in the story of our lives. He encourages the reader to see that all good stories have plot twists; it’s how we choose to view and respond to them that helps us to overcome difficulties in a positive way.

I decided to regard lockdown and my lost mojo as one of these plot twists, taking each day as it came without an expectation of being creative. The funny thing is, in doing just that, I’ve had the headspace to work out where my mojo went. It’s in the interactions with other people – friends, family, colleagues, just plainly and simply other people.

Slowly and surely, I’m getting the mojo back – getting back into society wherever it’s safely possible, and this whole episode has made me realise that our human connections are good for the soul – even if we must be at arm’s length for now.

As we all inevitably emerge into the ‘new normal’ face-masks at the ready, let’s not allow the virus to make us fearful of each other.

Shine: Rediscovering your energy, happiness and purpose by Andy Cope and Gavin Oattes is published by Capstone.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after Exmouth road collision

The A376 near the Saddlers Arms, Lympstone. Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police re-appeal over Exmouth and Budleigh indecent exposures

Police are re-appealing for information over two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth GP practice staff and families turn out for beach clean

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Exmouth seafront overflow car park to remain ‘in absence of alternative plans’

The plot of land in Queen's Drive where the district council will install a temporary overflow car park. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after Exmouth road collision

The A376 near the Saddlers Arms, Lympstone. Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police re-appeal over Exmouth and Budleigh indecent exposures

Police are re-appealing for information over two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth GP practice staff and families turn out for beach clean

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Exmouth seafront overflow car park to remain ‘in absence of alternative plans’

The plot of land in Queen's Drive where the district council will install a temporary overflow car park. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brixington Blues Under-12s net clean sheet victory over WBB United

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Let’s not allow the virus to make us fearful of each other - Emma Richardson column

Exmouth author Emma Richardson. Picture: Emma Richardson

Exmouth’s M&Co is NOT closing as company shuts 47 branches nationwide

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8229. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh teenagers tackle 24-hour marathon in support of visually impaired rugby teammate

exb teenagers 24 hour marathon (1)

How you can help the Exmouth Journal keep our community together and informed

How you can help the Exmouth Journal keep our community together and informed