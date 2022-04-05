Exmouth artist creates picture in support of Ukraine

An illustration of Ukraine has been created by Exmouth artist Julia Gash to show solidarity with the country and raise money for its people.

Julia is donating the proceeds from sales of her print to humanitarian work in the wartorn country, and will also give framed copies of the picture to four Ukrainian families resettling in Exmouth.

She said her piece of art ‘celebrates the landscape, cultural identity and positive spirit’ of Ukraine.

"The illustration in patriotic blue and yellow features the iconic Monument of Independence in Kyiv, a symbol of Ukraine’s fight for freedom. Sunflowers, the country’s national flower, dot the landscape. A nightingale, a popular icon of Ukraine, calls for freedom whilst a tractor pulls a tank, referencing the powerful street art created by its people, and which recognises that in the Ukraine, this is everyone’s fight.

Julia Gash's illustration of Ukraine - Credit: Julia Gash

She added: “It is inconceivable for me to continue to discover and draw places around the world without being affected by the invasion of Ukraine and catastrophic consequences of Russia’s act of aggression against one of its neighbours. I therefore decided to create a piece of art that will enable people across the world to share their support for the Ukraine as well as helping refugees to remember their homeland as they try to recover from the trauma and loss of war.”

Julia at work on her picture - Credit: Julia Gash

Four frames for the prints that will be given to Ukrainian refugees in Exmouth have been donated by fellow Kingston Road Community Group resident Marcia Fletcher. Anyone who is hosting a Ukrainian family can contact Marcia by emailing findthecause@hotmail.co.uk to request a print.

The money raised from selling copies of the print will be given to the not-for-profit organisation Ukrainian Events in London, which is organising a range of initiatives to raise money for the people of Ukraine. The print is available from Julia’s online shop.

Over the years Julia has created more than 1,000 illustrations of towns, cities and regions around the world, which are used to decorate gifts and souvenirs. Her works include a print of Exmouth, featuring A la Ronde, the clock tower, the land train and the Exmouth Eye.

A design Julia created for Exmouth - Credit: Julia Gash



