Exmouth youngsters help decorate Sideshore hoardings

The painting, by Anna Fitzgerald, at Sideshore, was created with help from five Exmouth schools. Picture: Ian Bateman Archant

Children from five Exmouth schools have helped to illustrate the hoardings which currently surround the site of the town's new watersports centre.

Pupils from The Beacon, Withycombe Raleigh, St Joseph's and Littleham primary schools as well as Exmouth Community College helped town artist Anna Fitzgerald come up with the design.

The painting has been created on the hoardings which surround what will become Sideshore, a new multi-purpose watersports centre set to open on the seafront next summer.

Mrs Fitzgerald said she jumped at the chance to work on this project which allowed her share her love of nature.

She said: "I couldn't have completed such a big project without the help of the talented local school children who inspired the paintings, and who I hope are inspired to visit the centre once it opens and continue painting."

The Sideshore development by property developer Grenadier will be a community hub where visitors can learn how to safely stand-up paddleboard, kitesurf, power kite, and sea swim.