Otter Valley artist gets his own exhibition in London
- Credit: Alan Cotton MBE
An artist from Colaton Raleigh has just completed fifty new paintings for a new exhibition in London.
Taking place at the David Messum Gallery in St James, from September 7 to September 30. It includes work from many of the places he has visited over the years, including paintings from Provence, Piemonte, Tuscany, Morocco, Tibet, Venice, West Coast of Ireland, and closer to home, on the River Sid near Sidbury and at Hartland in North Devon.
A spokesman for the David Messum said: "Alan Cotton is one of Messum's most popular and enduring artists and we are delighted to announce a major exhibition of his new paintings this September.
"Cotton’s relationship with oil paint and his understanding of the mediums’ allure, are the key to his now immediately recognisable and internationally sought-after work.
"His appreciation and impasto technique with oils translates into assertively textured landscapes that join impasto with atmospheric perspective. Executed in high colour keys, these paintings retain a purity of pigment that is exceptionally difficult to retain in oil."
Alan is a internationally recognised artist who has also recently received a honour by the Queen for services to the arts in the South West.
Alan was born in Redditch before moving to East Devon in the mid sixties and has painted from a young age. He first moved to East Devon and built his home and studio in Colaton Raleigh.
Some of Alans work on display include:
Alan Cotton
Co Kerry – Calm Evening Over the Loch
Provence – The Ochre Quarry at Rustrel
Devon – Sunlight Through Summer Leaves
And many more works which you can view online at www.messums.com and for further information visit the gallery at 12 Bury Street, London.
The Exhibition opens on September 7 and runs until the 30th. For more information visit the Davd Messum website here Alan Cotton 2022 - Messum's | Fine Art Est.1963 (messums.com)