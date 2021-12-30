An internationally renowned Australian artist shared his techniques with the Exmouth Art Group via Zoom on Wednesday, December 15.

Members of the Sidmouth Society of Artists also joined the virtual session, with around 70 people taking part.

Graeme is best known for his TV show, Colour in Your Life, featuring artists from all over the world. The show is included in a collection of creative art that will be enclosed in a time capsule and sent to the moon.

He is also a wildlife artist, photographer, explorer and naturalist, who obtained a pilot’s licence aged 21 and has since travelled around the world 20 times. He has studied martial arts and bred Australian parrots, learning falconry and studying taxidermy. This gave him a detailed understanding of avian anatomy, leading to him co-authoring and illustrating The Atlas of Parrots of the World, an important work of reference. In 2017 he was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for services to the visual arts.

During the Zoom meeting with the local artists’ groups, Graeme painted an eagle in watercolour and gouache whilst chatting about his colourful and varied career.

Malcolm Pressey from Exmouth Art Group said: “He used a small brush for much of the painting, and explained that he mixes some of his colours in advance, depending on his topic. Painting the eye immediately gave character to the eagle! You can see his love and passion for painting. The eagle came alive during the session.

“He said that often his inspiration for his art work comes during sleep and he feels that the unconscious mind plays its part. It is often like jigsaw pieces slotting together. The ideas, just ‘ping’ into his mind!”

Graeme’s completed painting of the eagle will be available to view at a later date.

The Exmouth Art Group was founded in 1946 with just seven members, and currently has 170. It organises regular artist demonstrations, workshops and a monthly competition. Its members’ work often features in local art exhibitions, and the group held its own 75th anniversary exhibition in November. For more information about membership, email membership.exmouthartgroup@gmail.com