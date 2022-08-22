Art group annual exhibition

Alex and Andy Hobdey enjoying the Exmouth Art Group exhibition as part of the Exmouth Festival. Ref exe 22 17TI 3517. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Exmouth Art Group are holding their annual exhibition for members this October.

Taking place from Friday, October 14, to Wednesday, October 26, between 10am and 5pm every day at Ocean on Exmouth Esplanade.

A spokesman for Exmouth Art Group said: “The exhibition will showcase the talents and skill of our wide range of artists.

"Both professional and amateur, and everything in between, there will be a fantastic range of art for sale, including paintings, drawings, prints, cards and 3-dimensional work.

"There will be a raffle and the opportunity to vote for your favourite piece. A percentage of the proceeds of the raffle will be donated to the South West MS Therapy Centre, a local charity chosen by last year’s Channel Cup public vote winner."

The show will be open until 6.30pm on Saturday, October 15, and Thursday, October 20.

Entry is £1 per person. Children go free. Visit their website here - http://www.exmouthartgroup.co.uk/



