Exmouth apprentice wins ‘shining star’ award

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 July 2020

Luke Spiller at work in Exmouth. Picture; Sandra Spiller

Sandra Spilling

An Exmouth-based apprentice has been judged a ‘shining star by his training college.

Luke Spiller, 19, has won the Apprentice of the Year Land Based Award, presented by Cornwall College, which has five campuses including Bicton, where Luke trained in horticulture.

There are 15,000 students across the campuses, and there were 250 nominations for the awards.

Luke trained in horticulture at Bicton College, attaining the Level Two qualification, and continued to Level Three as an apprentice with Exmouth Town Council.

The awards were due to be presented at a ceremony at The Eden Project, which had to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

But, in Luke’s letter of congratulation, Cornwall College said: “We were in awe of the strength of nominations from across our many campuses, highlighting what incredible students we have.

“To have been chosen as the winner is a huge accolade to yourself and those who support you, so well done.”

