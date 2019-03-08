Youngsters travel to the New Forest for music festival

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 October 2019

Youngster enjoying the music at Wellies and Wristbands. Picture: Girlguiding

Girls and young women from Exmouth and Woodbury had the time of their lives at the UK's biggest girl-only music festival.

Youngsters from girlguiding groups in the area were among more than 4,000 who attended the Wellies and Wristbands festival in the New Forest.

The girls, aged between 10 and 18, took part in activities including abseiling, archery and zip wire during the day and enjoyed music from Bronnie and RoadTrip in the evening.

They had the chance to 'chill out' in a pamper zone, have a go on a giant water slide and learn essential survival skills.

For many girls, Wellies and Wristbands marks the first time they had attended a festival.

Megan Holt, age 13, said: "I had such an incredible time at Wellies and Wristbands. It was a great weekend filled with fun, music, friendship and lots of enjoyable activities".

Cassie Bridgewater, age 10, added: "The best bit of the camp was the live music in the evenings."

