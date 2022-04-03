Exmouth history: the Rolle family

If there is one family that Exmouth owes much to for its development it is the Rolle family, and in particular to Baron Rolle of Stevenstone and The Hon Mark Rolle. The family can trace its earliest association with Devon to Tudor times when an ancestor called George Rolle, a lawyer, purchased Stevenstone Manor near Great Torrington in North Devon. It is from this manor that Stevenstone Road in Exmouth is named. Trefusis Terrace in the town comes from the Trefusis family of Cornwall who married into the Rolle Family later in the 18th century. Bicton came into the Rolle family when Sir Henry Rolle married Anne Denys of Bicton in 17th century.

The Hon Mark Rolle was born Mark George Kerr Trefusis in 1835 to Charles Trefusis, 19th Baron Clinton and his wife, Lady Elizabeth Clinton (nee Kerr). In 1842 Mark Rolle inherited the Great Torrington Estate from his late uncle, John Lord Rolle, Baron Rolle of Stevenstone, who although he married twice had no children. Lord Rolle did much for the foundations of Exmouth during his lifetime by building The Plantation, Madeira Walk, the original sea wall, The Beacon, several schools and the original Holy Trinity Church. He died at Bicton House and he left in his will the Bicton Estate to his widow. The Great Torrington estate was left to Mark Trefusis on condition that he change his name to Rolle which he did by royal licence in 1852. The Hon Mark Rolle married Lady Gertrude Douglas, 1838 - 1924, in 1860, the daughter of the Earl of Morton and they had two children, Mary Frances and Gertrude Emily. It was the Hon Mark Rolle who really developed the town in the 19th century. In 1865 The Rolle Estate Act was passed which gave the trustees the ability to grant leases on buildings for 99 years, There followed an era of building in the town starting with the development of Rolle Street in 1868.

The Hon Mark Rolle, pictured, died in France in 1907 where he had gone to recover from illness. He is buried at the Church of St James the Less in Huish, being the main seat of the Trefusis family. He does however have a monument to him at Holy Trinity Church, Exmouth. There are other monuments at places in Devon associated with him. He had no sons, only daughters and on his death his estates passed to his nephew, Charles, 21st Baron Clinton. He however had to sell many of these estates to meet death duties, including Stevenstone House which was shortly after demolished. As a result the family decided to concentrate its holdings in East Devon around the Bicton Estate. He died in 1957.

The Clinton Devon Estates is now responsible for these estates and can trace its origins back to 1299. Today the estates are run by trustees in partnership with Lord Clinton and his family. It is the largest private landowner in Devon owning many farms, commercial properties and industrial estates. Bicton House and Gardens are open to the public and there is The Bicton Arena which holds many equestrian events.

Next time we will look at a turbulent time in Exmouth’s history and see how this led to the development of Rolle Street and the town and the part The Hon Mark Rolle played in this.

This has only been a brief introduction to the Rolle family and the Clinton Devon Estates who have and continue to play such a large part in the life of the town and surrounding area.

If you would like to know more please visit the museum’s website at www.exmouthmuseum.com or you can e mail mike at mike.menhenitt@btinternet.com

