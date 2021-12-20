East Devon residents are being encouraged to shop locally for Christmas, and throughout the winter - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Traders in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton have welcomed East Devon District Council’s ‘shop local’ campaign, launched to give town centres a boost in the run-up to Christmas and throughout the winter period.

As a counterpart to children’s ‘Santa Stop Here’ signs, businesses have been putting out ‘Please Shop Here’ notices to encourage residents to support them.

The Christmas campaign is the start of a longer initiative to help drive footfall to East Devon’s town and village centres.

It is funded by the European Regional Development Fund's Welcome Back Fund and will move into a further phase in the New Year, promoting East Devon as a visitor destination.

The campaign is being underpinned by cut-price parking throughout the winter in all the district council’s car parks.

Until the end of March next year, motorists can use East Devon’s council-run pay and display car parks for a flat rate of £2 per day. The day’s ticket is valid in any of the car parks until midnight.

The council hopes the offer will encourage people to shop locally and use local cafes, restaurants and pubs over the Christmas period and during the rest of the winter.

Businesses are appealing for residents to take on board the ‘shop local’ message.

Jerry Miller from Exmouth Indoor said: “The last few years have been really tough for local businesses. More and more people are shopping online and the decline has an impact on the local shops, traders and the empty properties.

“The most vital thing we need is for people to come back to shopping with local independent businesses.”

Helen Warren, chair of the Budleigh Salterton Chamber of Commerce, said: “Budleigh has a huge range of different independent retail outlets selling goods to suit all ages and tastes.

“It is important to support these trades and shop locally if we want our town to continue to be vibrant. Local shops offer the personal service that you just don’t get in larger outlets or over the internet.”

East Devon District Council’s Christmas shopping campaign will be followed by marketing to promote day and overnight visits to the area during the spring of next year.