Exmouth and Budleigh remember

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Peter Bowler

Silence fell over Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton as crowds gathered to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Services were held around the area including at the war memorials in Exmouth, Budleigh and East Budleigh.

Last week a wall of 50,000 hand knitted poppies outside the Tower Street Methodist Church was unveiled ahead of the Remembrance Day service. The poppies will remain in place until November 25.

On Sunday, (November 10), a parade started at Manor Gardens ahead of the service in The Strand. Cadets and members of the girl guiding and scout groups lay wreaths and lowered the standard as The Last Post played.

More crowds gathered on Armistice Day (November 11) for a service in the Strand, which included a two minute silence.

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

In Budleigh, the community gathered to laid wreaths at the war memorial before attending a service at St Peter's C of E Church.

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler Budleigh Salterton marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler East Budleigh marks Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Peter Bowler

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services Exmouth Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Kim Wyllie and Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services