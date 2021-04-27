News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Man admits Exmouth burglaries

Logo Icon

Court reporter

Published: 12:28 PM April 27, 2021   
Outside photo of Exeter Crown Court

Exeter Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man from Exmouth has admitted breaking into a café and a chemist’s shop in the town.

Bradley Scholes, aged 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

He admitted the break-ins at the Harbour View Café in Queens Drive on December 2, 2019 and Clarepharm in Claremont Grove on February 22, 2020.

A further charge of burgling the Harbour Office on December 1, 2020 is to be dropped.

Recorder Mathew Turner adjourned sentence until May 27 and released Scholes on bail. He ordered a probation pre-sentence report.

Herc Ashworth, defending, said there is already a report from a doctor about Scholes’s mental health and further information may be available at the sentencing hearing.

Richard Crabb, prosecuting, said the pleas to the two burglaries are acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service and consideration will be given to whether any further offences may be taken into consideration.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seafront road to be closed until July as tidal defence works continue
  2. 2 Plea for item donations as ‘Library of Things’ project progresses
  3. 3 Exmouth candidates gear up for county council elections
  1. 4 Candidates ready for elections in Exmouth and Budleigh Coastal ward
  2. 5 Woman airlifted to hospital after Clyst St George collision
  3. 6 Work continues on seafront sensory garden
  4. 7 World Handicap System causing a golfing wave
  5. 8 Tragedy strikes the racing world 
  6. 9 New nature trail in East Budleigh
  7. 10 Body of girl, 13, found on Exmouth beach
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

LED Community Leisure has reopened some of its hospitality venuss

LED venues set out plans for reopening on roadmap out of lockdown

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Hollie Williams with Otis, 'CEO of Cuddles' at Lawoofs

Lympstone relocation for Lawoofs Devon

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Fraya Radcliffe, aged 10, wins a Booktrack award

Booktrack success for Fraya, 10

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Members of Exmouth in Bloom present David Brock with his lifetime 'friend' membership

Lifetime membership for Exmouth in Bloom’s 100th ‘friend’

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon