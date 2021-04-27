Published: 12:28 PM April 27, 2021

A man from Exmouth has admitted breaking into a café and a chemist’s shop in the town.

Bradley Scholes, aged 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

He admitted the break-ins at the Harbour View Café in Queens Drive on December 2, 2019 and Clarepharm in Claremont Grove on February 22, 2020.

A further charge of burgling the Harbour Office on December 1, 2020 is to be dropped.

Recorder Mathew Turner adjourned sentence until May 27 and released Scholes on bail. He ordered a probation pre-sentence report.

Herc Ashworth, defending, said there is already a report from a doctor about Scholes’s mental health and further information may be available at the sentencing hearing.

Richard Crabb, prosecuting, said the pleas to the two burglaries are acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service and consideration will be given to whether any further offences may be taken into consideration.