Advanced search

Opinion

Online living: is it a choice or are we dependent on it now? - Mark Williamson column

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 August 2020

Mark Williamson

Mark Williamson

Archant

East Devon honorary alderman Mark Williamson writes in his latest column about how dependent we are on modern technology

During the pandemic, the internet has become our lifeline.

This has consequences we may come to regret.

Since the lockdown started, new words have entered our language – ‘social distancing’, ‘furloughed’, ‘superspreader’, ‘Zoom’.

We no longer have ‘meetings’. We ‘Zoom’.

The pandemic has turbo-charged our digital lifestyle. The Office for National Statistics found last year, before the pandemic, 87 per cent of households had internet access and only 13 per cent (mainly the over 54s) didn’t. We had already become an online nation. Zoom has enabled business to continue, councils make decisions and friends meet up. But if digital communication becomes the norm or even required how do we support the 4,500 Exmothians who don’t use it? And there are other problems.

In June this year, for the first time, over half of retail sales took place online. So what future is there for retail shops, small or large, without massive support from local councils on business rates and parking charges?

Councils cannot assume a return to ’business as usual’.

During the lockdown, many of us discovered the convenience of online banking but with scams and cyber fraud already rising, what will the cost be to individuals by Christmas?

Even more worrying is the welfare of the young.

Pre-lockdown, no less than 79 per cent of teenagers reported at least one ‘harmful online experience’ in the last year. With schools closed and ‘Snapchat’ and ‘Instagram’ the go-to sites, the personal damage may already have been done.

I may live on the Jurassic but I am not a dinosaur. The internet has been a lifeline during this pandemic. But before we relax into the ‘new normal’ maybe we should ask ourselves whether online living has become a dependency rather than a choice.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Michael Caines announces new executive chef ahead of watersports centre restaurant opening

Michael Caines has appointed Liam Finnegan as his new executive chef. Picture: ADHB/Matt Round

Three-vehicle collision on A376

Traffic being affected by a three-vehicle collision on the A376 at Exton. Picture: Becca Harris

Concerns over Exmouth pub’s extended opening hours

The Farmhouse, in Churchill Road, Exmouth, Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Michael Caines announces new executive chef ahead of watersports centre restaurant opening

Michael Caines has appointed Liam Finnegan as his new executive chef. Picture: ADHB/Matt Round

Three-vehicle collision on A376

Traffic being affected by a three-vehicle collision on the A376 at Exton. Picture: Becca Harris

Concerns over Exmouth pub’s extended opening hours

The Farmhouse, in Churchill Road, Exmouth, Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

New signing Alphie Mahon impresses in Exmouth Town draw with Saltash United

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Bowlers deliver the goods in Maer men’s comfortable win at Seaton

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper

Book on Devon rave scene by former Exmouth college student set for release

The cover of Billy Moran's new book - Don't Worry Everything is Going to be Amazing. Picture: Billy Moran

The Northcott lines up events for the months ahead with autumn programme

This year's pantomime at Exeter Northcott Theatre Picture: Mark Dawson Photography

Virtual pub quiz to boost funds for Devon Air Ambulance

The Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: SUBMITTED