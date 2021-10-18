Published: 10:30 AM October 18, 2021

A dedicated group of Exmouth mums who joined forces following the death of a close friend have raised more than £40,000 for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity in just two years.

The pot was topped up earlier this month when donations and auction bids at a charity ball generated an incredible £27,749.

Alison Robinson, 49, died from cancer on Christmas Eve 2019. Originally from Scotland, she moved to Exmouth around 15 years ago when her husband, Mike, landed a job with Flybe at Exeter Airport.

She soon became acquainted with some of the other mums in the town through antenatal classes at the Withycombe Centre, before the birth of her children, Charlie and Meredith.

Alison was a highly regarded member of the nursing team at the RD&E and a pivotal member of the Exmouth community as a parent at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School and through Exmouth Rugby Club.

Soon after Alison's death, her friends formed a fundraising group called Al’s Pals who have since organised and taken part in a wide range of activities and events including clothes sales, parachute jumps and marathons.

After several false starts due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team finally held a Macmillan Charity Ball which featured Alison’s favourite band ‘Not the Cowboys’ and was a sell out.

Ball organiser, Clare Tate, said: “We raised £27,749 on the night which was far more than I ever imagined. It was a fabulous event and everyone had a wonderful time.”

Clare added: “Al’s Pals would like to take the opportunity thank The Swan, Puffing Billy, Redwing, Spoken, Merchant, Tesco, Porky Downs Butchers, Kings Butchers, Antonio’s, Cookies & Dream, Deli on the Strand, Crossfit Pi, The Clinic, Shift, Visions Rackets, Exe Fitness, Love my Tan, The Nail Shed, Groves Health & Fitness, Flawless Beauty, Rosie Martin Beauty, Andrew Humphries Jewellers, John Fowler Holiday Park, Crealy Meadows, Riverdart, Cranford, Hotel du Vin, Dockside Cafe, LED, Edge Watersports, Exeter City, Exeter Chiefs for all their kind donations so far.

“Also, a huge thank you to William Highbourne Wealth Management Ltd, Hall & Scott Estate Agents & DG Risk for being our main sponsors for the evening.”