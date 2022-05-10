Exmouth Air Cadets complete Ten Tors challenge

The Exmouth RAF Air Cadets 35-mile team crossing the finishing line just two minutes before the cut-off point - Credit: Exmouth RAF Air Cadets

Two teams of RAF Air Cadets from 299 Squadron Exmouth completed the Ten Tors challenge on Dartmoor last weekend (May 7 and 8).

Four cadets signed up for the 35-mile route, and four took on the 45-mile hike. In the event, the 35-mile team crossed the finish line with just two minutes to spare.

The 45-mile Ten Tors team from Exmouth Air Cadets - Credit: Exmouth Air Cadets

The teams had been in training since December, going out on Dartmoor, Woodbury Common and along the coast.

Jonathan Grant from the Air Cadets said: “At the beginning of March, we were back on Dartmoor to focus on navigation across a vast area and as the training continued we increased the distance covered, difficulty of the walks and the amount of kit they carried.

“During April the cadets were able to camp out on Dartmoor giving them a feel for the environment they would have to operate in.

"The event itself was difficult for all those that participated as it is a true test of determination and physical stamina.”

Exmouth Air Cadets outside their base - Credit: Exmouth Air Cadets

He added that the 299 Squadron Air Cadets are holding a recruitment evening on Tuesday, June 7 at 7.15pm. Anyone aged between 13 (or at age 12 when beginning Year 8) and 17 can join; to book a space at the recruitment event email oc.299@rafac.mod.gov.