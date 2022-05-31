News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Death of man and woman found at Exmouth address not suspicious say police

Dan Wilkins

Published: 9:05 AM May 31, 2022
Devon & Cornwall Police

The death of a man and a woman are not being treated as suspicious after they were found dead at an address in Exmouth. 

Police were called at around noon on Friday (May 27), with reports of a concern for welfare for the occupants of an address in Nursery Close. 

A female and a male were located at the address and confirmed dead. Next of kin for both people have been informed. 

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.” 

