Death of man and woman found at Exmouth address not suspicious say police
Published: 9:05 AM May 31, 2022
- Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police
The death of a man and a woman are not being treated as suspicious after they were found dead at an address in Exmouth.
Police were called at around noon on Friday (May 27), with reports of a concern for welfare for the occupants of an address in Nursery Close.
A female and a male were located at the address and confirmed dead. Next of kin for both people have been informed.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”