Exmouth A Cappella choir donates to community car service

Members of Exmouth A Cappella and the Community Car Service. Picture: Exmouth A Cappella Exmouth A Cappella

A local charity is better off to the tune of more than £1,400, thanks to Exmouth A Cappella.

The choir raises money for a charity every year, selected by members at their AGM, and the beneficiary of 2019's collections was Exmouth Community Car Service.

Members of the service were invited to one of Exmouth A Cappella's rehearsals to be presented with a cheque for £1,432.25, as well as to hear the music.

In 2020 the fundraising will be in aid of Exmouth Open Door, which aims to help and support those in the community who are most in need.

The chorus can next be seen performing on Saturday, February 29, in Glenorchy Church at 2.30pm, where they have been invited to help raise funds for three important church charities.

Also appearing is pianist Tim Outhen. Tickets, which are £6 including refreshments, are available at Glenorchy Church's Saturday coffee morning or on the door.