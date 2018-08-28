Exmouth sea scouts benefit from £7,500 Co-op donation

5th Exmouth Sea Scouts presented with a cheque by the Co-op store in Littleham Cross. Picture: 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts Archant

Exmouth sea scouts have bagged a four-figure donation thanks to two town shops.

Shoppers at the Littleham Cross and Magnolia Walk Co-ops have helped to raise more than £7,500 for the 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts.

The money was raised through the Co-op membership card scheme which sees one per cent of money spent on own-brand products donated to a good cause chosen by the members themselves.

A cheque for £7,560 was presented to the sea scouts by Littleham Cross store manager Aimee Caine.

The money will go towards the sea scots 50-year-old Imperial Recreation Ground home, which is in need of repair.

Dave Radford, group scout leader, said: “Next year 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts will celebrate their 80th year in the town, so now is the perfect time to raise funds to modernise out facilities.

“We will be launching our fundraising in earnest in the new year. We are very grateful to the Co-op, their shoppers and staff for this early boost to reaching our target.”