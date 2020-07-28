Advanced search

District council set to ‘re-engage’ over the future of Queen’s Drive development

PUBLISHED: 16:37 28 July 2020

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Archant

Major changes to the future of Exmouth seafront could be on the cards – with the existing proposals thrown into doubt.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has confirmed that it will ‘re-engage with a new consensus’ for how best to proceed with the Queen’s Drive site.

It follows the formation of a new administration and the coronavirus pandemic having occurred - with the impact of the latter unknown - since the original decision over the seafront was taken back in February.

The current plans to redevelop Exmouth seafront include a waterfront restaurant, an 80-bedroom hotel, as well as an area for play and leisure uses, and back in February, the cabinet agreed to launch a marketing exercise.

But the decision was called in and the council’s scrutiny committee in March agreed that a panel agreeing the selection criteria for marketing it to developers was not properly balanced.

Scrutiny sent its recommendation over the membership of the panel to full council to debate, before sending their recommendation back to the cabinet for a final decision.

The coronavirus pandemic though has delayed that process.

READ MORE: Decision-making delays leave seafront regenerations plans in limbo

But with the Democratic Alliance having taken control it has been confirmed that time will be taken to reflect on and review the proposals and ambitions for the Queen’s Drive site.

At EDDC’s cabinet meeting Cllr Andrew Moulding, leader of the Conservative group, questioned what the status of the Queen’s Drive proposals were.

He asked: “I am anxious that progress is made, so how can we bring things forward so the panel can start their work?”

Cllr Paul Arnott, leader of the council, said things have changed since March.

Mark Williams, the council’s chief executive, said that events had subsequently overtaken the scenario that the council was in back in March.

An East Devon District Council spokesman, when asked to clarify the latest on the proposals, said: “Combined with the economic impact of Covid-19 and our departure from the EU the opportunity will be taken this autumn to reflect upon the proposals and ambitions for the Queen’s Drive area and re-engage with a new consensus for how might be the best way of progressing matters.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked by police to six other arson attacks

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

Exmouth beach warning for horse riders after near miss incident with dogs

Horses on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Manor Lodge visitors area having ‘positive impact’ on residents’ emotional health

Visitors area at Manor Lodge. Picture: Eileen O'Neill

Former Exmouth mayor named vice chairman of Devon County Council

Jeff Trail has been announced as vice chairman of Devon County Council. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked by police to six other arson attacks

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

Exmouth beach warning for horse riders after near miss incident with dogs

Horses on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Manor Lodge visitors area having ‘positive impact’ on residents’ emotional health

Visitors area at Manor Lodge. Picture: Eileen O'Neill

Former Exmouth mayor named vice chairman of Devon County Council

Jeff Trail has been announced as vice chairman of Devon County Council. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town number two: We have to make sure we do things in line with all the Covid-19 guidance

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0148. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth and Exmouth fire engines called to burning car

Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Topsham St James beaten by a powerful Sidbury side that held some superb catches

Picture: Thinkstock

South West point-to-point receives significant financial boost

Racing at Ottery St Mary.