Exhibition will reveal progress made on £12million flood defence project in Exmouth

Exmouth seafront being battered by high tides. Picture: Contributed Archant

An exhibition will detail the progress made to construction work that is taking place as part of Exmouth's £12million project to reduce tidal flood risk.

Residents and businesses are invited the public exhibition at Exmouth Town Hall on June 28, from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

The project, which is being jointly undertaken by the Environment Agency and East Devon District Council, includes new flood walls, ground raising, flood gates and property flood resilience measures along the sea front and estuary-side.

The scheme is due to be completed by 2021.

Ben Johnstone, Environment Agency flood and coastal risk manager for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "We are very pleased to see our contractors starting work.The start of construction is a really important step on the way to reducing tidal flood risk from the Exe Estuary in Exmouth.

"We would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while we carry out this important project."

Planning permission for the Exmouth tidal defence scheme was granted by East Devon District Council in January 2019.

The hybrid application included outline planning submissions for Morton Crescent and Alexandra Terrace Junction.

Full planning permission was granted for Morton Crescent earlier this month, allowing access to this site for the construction of a new flood wall (on the line of the existing wall) as well as pedestrian flood gates and landscaping.

The exhibition includes details of the Alexandra Terrace Junction planning application - which involves simplifying the road layout by reducing access to one lane and adding a traffic island to make it easier for pedestrians to cross.

The changes will allow this route to be closed off in storms with flood gates so that lower lying properties inland are better protected from coastal flooding.

Information will also be available about the construction work that has already begun on the Exmouth tidal defence scheme.

This includes a new tidal defence wall, which is being built alongside Royal Avenue, together with ground raising within the nature reserve to the north.

Work is due to start in June on strengthening the existing sea wall on the Esplanade as well as new tidal defences in the Camperdown Terrace area.