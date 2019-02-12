Advanced search

Triple murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Exeter

PUBLISHED: 12:50 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 13 February 2019

Picture: Mark Atherton

Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A triple murder investigation has been launched after deaths of three pensioners in two days.

Officers have confirmed the bodies of the victims were discovered in two Exeter properties this week. Police have now formarlly linked the invesigations.

The body of an 80-year-old man was found at around 3pm at an address in Bonhay Road on Monday (February 11). Enquiries remain ongoing to inform his next of kin.

And, at 1pm on Tuesday (February 12), the bodies of two 84-year-old men were found at an address in Cowick Lane. Their next of kins have been informed.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are treating the deaths as suspicious. On Tuesday, police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of the three murders. He remains in police custody at this time.

Superintendent Matt Lawler said: “I know that this news will cause significant and understandable concern and is an unprecedented event in our city which has shocked us all.

“I know that everyone’s immediate thoughts will be with the family and friends of these gentlemen, and as you would expect, we are providing as much support as we can to them.

“The investigation is being led by our Major Crime Investigation team, supported by local detectives, forensic staff, family liaison officers, and an extensive range of other specialists who have been working around the clock since Monday afternoon.

“Residents in the area of both Bonhay Road and Cowick Lane will continue to see police cordons today as we continue vital work.

“The local neighbourhood team will be out on foot over the next few days in order to provide advice, support, and to answer questions. “

Anyone who was in the area of Bonhay Road and Cowick Lane between 8am on Sunday, February 10, and 1pm on Tuesday, February 12, and may have seen anything relevant should get in touch with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 472 11 February or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

