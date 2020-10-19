Improvements to trainlines and platforms between Exmouth and Exeter during October half term

St James Park platform, which, alongside Lympstone Commando, will be having work done to it. Picture: Network Rail Archant

The platform at Lympstone Commando will be extended and track improvements will be done between Exmouth and Exeter over October half term.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Works on the track at Exmouth Junction will ensure that people travelling to the coast will have more reliable journeys.

Network Rail say the improvements at Lympstone Commando and St James’ Park will make the platforms more sustainable.

Mike Gallop, Network Rail’s western route director, said: “It’s great that we are able to undertake a number of projects at the same time during closures of the railway.

“We have been working with our train operator colleagues to plan a coordinated work package to reduce the impact on the travelling public.

“By undertaking as much work as possible during a closure, we are able to minimise the impact to travellers.

“Whilst carrying out this work during half term may affect some people, the majority of people will be at home and therefore less inconvenience is caused.”

Mel Harvey, GWR station manager for Mid-Devon said: “This essential work will see the platforms at St James’ Park and Lympstone Commando extended, allowing customers the opportunity to take better advantage of the trains we are able to run; as well as vital track renewal work.

“We have been working hard to make sure that people can be confident to travel safely, and that includes running as many trains and carriages as we can to make extra room, and replacement buses where trains cannot operate, as well as enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures.

“Please do however, check before you travel and be considerate of others.”

Alan Penlington, South Western Railway’s customer experience director, said: “Whilst there’s never a good time to close the railway, half term is historically a quieter time and the works taking place at Exmouth Junction will improve reliability and performance along this this important stretch of railway for years to come.

“I realise these works will mean disruption for our customers, however, replacement buses will be in operation and this longer closure will save months of weekend engineering works.

“I’d like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience.”